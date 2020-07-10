GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The Golden City Council passed an emergency ordinance during Thursday night’s meeting which expands the requirements for wearing masks in public areas of the city.
The new requirements went into effect Friday and expire August 14th.
Anyone now inside a public building, be it a worker or visitor, or anyone in an outdoor public area must wear a face covering when they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from other people.
This includes streets, sidewalks, parks and trails, the city specified.
There are exceptions: Children younger than 3, people seated while eating and drinking at establishments, people undergoing medical procedures, and people with existing medical conditions that exacerbated by the wearing of masks. Participants in schools and organized sports already in compliance with existing health guidelines are also exempt from the new requirements.
The Golden City Council will meet again in August and can modify or extend the current requirements at that time.
Prior to to the change, Golden required masks on all city-owned property. That did not include streets, sidewalks, and private businesses, for instance.
Thursday’s vote was unanimous.
The Tri-County Health Department that represents Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties approved similar requirements by a much narrower margin — a 5-4 vote — on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis extended the state’s disaster declaration for the fifth time. Colorado reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.