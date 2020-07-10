CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:East Plum Fire, Larkspur News, Wildfire Smoke

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters battling the East Plum Fire near Larkspur say a drone interfered with the effort to put it out. Copter4 flew over the small fire on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

The blaze remained small on Friday and continues to burn in a remote, wooded area.

(credit: CBS)

The drone was seen in that area and that shutdown aerial firefighting efforts for a time.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    July 10, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    “The drone was seen in that area and that shutdown [sic] aerial firefighting efforts for a time.” — no — “shutdown” is a noun; you meant “shut down”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply