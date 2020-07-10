Comments
LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters battling the East Plum Fire near Larkspur say a drone interfered with the effort to put it out. Copter4 flew over the small fire on Thursday.
The blaze remained small on Friday and continues to burn in a remote, wooded area.
The drone was seen in that area and that shutdown aerial firefighting efforts for a time.
“The drone was seen in that area and that shutdown [sic] aerial firefighting efforts for a time.” — no — “shutdown” is a noun; you meant “shut down”.