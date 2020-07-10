Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Expected To Sign Franchise TagDenver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is expected to sign his franchise tag that will pay him $11.441 million for the 2020 season.

'He's Stronger': Pro Golfer Bryson DeChambeau's Strength Coach Talks Big ChangeBryson DeChambeau not only won for the 6th time in his career but he averaged more than 350 yards per drive setting a PGA tournament record. Bryson celebrated by coming to Englewood to work with his strength coach Greg Roskopf.

Sports Betting: Denver Broncos Team Up With BetMGMBetMGM and MGM Resorts will provide premium fan experiences, including a lounge at Empower Field at Mile High and a new mobile app.

'Always Fun To Play As Part Of A Team': Taylor Fritz On Joining Philadelphia Freedoms, World Team Tennis For 2020 SeasonWorld Team Tennis kicks off its 2020 season starting this weekend July 12 and top American men's player Taylor Fritz is looking forward to having some fun with the team events.

CBS Now Home To UEFA Champions League, Other UEFA Competitions Beginning In AugustThe network and its digital streaming platform CBS All Access will now air all UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches beginning in August.

'Just One Of Those Ballparks': Matt Kemp Loves To Hit At Coors FieldIt’s no secret. Matt Kemp loves to hit against the Colorado Rockies and he loves to hit at Coors Field.