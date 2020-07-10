ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Donovan Walsh has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Alicia Banks-Newton, in Arvada. Walsh was caught and arrested in Arizona on June 6 and extradited on Wednesday. He is now in Jefferson County Jail.
Police performed a welfare check on Banks-Newton’s home on West 67th Avenue in Arvada on June 2. Officers didn’t find her there, but say they found concerning physical evidence. They did not clarify if her body has been found.
“Arvada Police received information from family members of Alicia’s ex-boyfriend, Donovan Walsh age 43, stating he was involved in her death,” investigators stated.
Arvada Police Detectives requested and received an arrest warrant for Walsh for first degree murder, evidence tampering and domestic violence.