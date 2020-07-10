DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Motor Vehicle branch locations stopped accepting additional clients at all branch locations after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, due to the heat outside. To maintain a safe capacity inside and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, people are required to wait outside — the temperature in Denver was predicted to hit 100°.
People arriving after 12:30 p.m. were asked to instead visit early in the day next week, or to drop off their completed paperwork in the branch location dropboxes, to complete their transactions online at www.denvergov.org/dmv, by mail or by phone.
“With another hot week anticipated next week, we are evaluating the best way to keep people safe while still serving record numbers of customers,” DMV officials stated.
Since reopening, officials said they have been serving 1,250 to 1,500 customers per day at the five locations.