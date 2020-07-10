DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need the public’s help after two teenagers were found dead earlier this week. Officers were called for a welfare check at 12295 E. Albrook Dr. #2411.
When officers arrived at 4:52 a.m. on July 8, they found two male juveniles deceased. The victims have been identified as Xzavier Collier, 14, and Moses Chaney Harris, 15.
Both died of gunshot wounds. What led up to the shooting deaths is being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.