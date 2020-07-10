ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is expected to sign his franchise tag that will pay him $11.441 million for the 2020 season.
The deadline to make a long-term deal is Wednesday, July 15. If the Broncos and Simmons can’t agree on a deal by then, Simmons will play under the tag for the 2020 season and will hit the free agent market in 2021.
The two sides are still working on getting a long-term deal done by the deadline. Earlier in the offseason, John Elway said the team wanted to get a long-term deal done with Simmons, but the current climate during the coronavirus pandemic may prevent it from happening.
Simmons is coming off a career-best season in 2019 in which he had four interceptions, 93 tackles, and played 100% of the defensive snaps for a second consecutive season.
Around the league, fourteen players have been franchise-tagged and not one has reached a multi-year deal yet. Ten of the tagged players, including Simmons, have agreed to the one-year tender.