DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is returning to virtual meetings after a rise in coronavirus cases in Colorado. The city council held virtual meetings at the beginning of the pandemic and then returned to in-person meetings with mask and social distancing requirements.

In addition to the virtual meetings, the city has scheduled three listening sessions for residents who want to voice their concerns over issues to the council.

According to a news release from the Denver City Council, on July 2, Denver Public Health Administrator Bob McDonald issued his recommendation to City leadership saying, “Starting today and through the end of the Covid-19 emergency, I am recommending that city leadership work with the chairs of City Council, Council committees, and boards and commissions to determine when extenuating circumstances exist and technology promotes public participation in a manner that will decrease the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.”

“Following the guidance of Denver’s top health official, City Council will be conducting its meetings via a virtual platform,” said Council President Jolon Clark in a statement. “Virtual participation will allow voices to be heard while allowing for maximum safety in a time of pandemic.”

Additional Information from the Denver City Council:

In these times of social change, it is critical that members of the public have more opportunities to be heard by leaders at all levels of government. Council members are committed to public engagement and have set aside additional time to hold virtual listening sessions (Zoom links to follow) with the people of Denver. These sessions will be held:

• July 30 (Thursday) from 6-7 p.m.

• August 10 (Monday) from noon-1 p.m.

• August 22 (Saturday) from 10-11 a.m.

For links to the meetings and to sign up for public participation, visit www.denvergov.org/CouncilPublicInput.