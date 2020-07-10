DENVER(CBS)- Our summer is getting even hotter! With a large Summer ridge of high pressure surging up over the Rocky Mountain region SW winds and dry desert air pushing into Colorado will set temperature to soar to near record levels.
Denver’s record high for Friday is 102° set in 2016. The forecast for Denver is for the official high to make it to 100°.
Most lower elevations across the state will be in the 90s or triple digits to end the week. Mountain temperatures will be extremely warm for this time of year as well.
With the added winds, low humidity and sizzling temps the fire danger will be ramping up in many locations. Especially, over northern Colorado and southern Park county where there is a red flag warning in place through 8pm Friday night.