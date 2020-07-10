DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials administered 11,384 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. It’s the largest number of tests reported in one day since the pandemic started.

A total of 36,191 people have tested positive for the virus in Colorado since the pandemic began. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 666 on Friday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday’s increase is partly due to a backlog of tests that were recently processed. Health officials also said the jump in cases was due to more testing and Coloradans having more interactions with one another.

On Thursday, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive was 4.62%. The World Health Organization’s recommended positivity rate for states reopening is 5% or below over a period of 14 days.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado has trended up since about June 27. As of Friday, 211 people were hospitalized with the virus with an additional 117 hospital patients awaiting test results.

The number of critical care ventilators in use increased by 44, from 275 on Thursday to 319 on Friday. Since the pandemic began, 1,586 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado and 5,864 have been hospitalized.

Epidemiologists have said that the rate of current hospitalization is the best indicator of how the virus is spreading. Officials are encouraging everyone to wear a mask in public and maintain social distancing in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

CDPHE Resources:

General Information: covid19.colorado.gov/

Case data: covid19.colorado.gov/data/case-data

Hospitalization data: covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data

Outbreak data: covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data