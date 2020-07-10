AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Cherry Creek State Park has closed the swim area due to elevated levels of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) growth. Blue-green algae has also been detected in other areas of the park and caution signs have been placed in visible areas throughout the lake. The natural algal blooms may be harmful to dogs and humans.
The stream in the off-leash dog park has been tested and no visible signs of the algae have been observed.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends the following:
- Keep kids out
- No pets in water
- Do not drink water
- Avoid contact with algae
The swim area will remain closed until tests provide acceptable conditi
ons to re-open.
The blooms form as a result of a number of things including warmer temperatures, stagnant waters, and nutrient loading from fertilized lawns. For more information on blue-green algae, click here.
Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) produce a range of toxins, including some of the most potent found in nature.