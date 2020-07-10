ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A black bear entered an Aspen home through the front door at 1:30 a.m. Friday and injured the homeowner who investigated the noises in his house.
A press release from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife described the homeowner’s injuries as severe lacerations to the head and neck caused by a paw swipe. That person is undergoing surgery at a hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.
CPW is actively searching for the animal this morning. Hounds are being used to track it.
“Due to the nature of the incident,” CPW stated, “the bear will be euthanized when it is found.”
CPW officials suspect it may be the same bear that has rummaged through trash in this area in the last two years. Previous attempts to trap it and haze it have failed.
CPW investigated three human-bear attacks in the Aspen area in 2019. This is the first reported incident this year.
