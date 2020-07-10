CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Adams County News, Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff Deputies will have two new options when they wear their badges going forward. It’s all in the name of cancer research and awareness.

Besides the standard badge, deputies can now wear badges with blue and pink variants in support of prostate and breast cancer awareness.

Deputies can purchase the new badges to wear on duty. All funds raised will go to Cops Fight Cancer, a nonprofit organization that financially and emotionally supports cancer patients.

The Sheriff’s Office is not changing the actual design of the badge.

  1. denverradicalparty says:
    July 10, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Beyond bizarre!

