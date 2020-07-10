ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff Deputies will have two new options when they wear their badges going forward. It’s all in the name of cancer research and awareness.
Besides the standard badge, deputies can now wear badges with blue and pink variants in support of prostate and breast cancer awareness.
Last week we talked about badges to help support a cause. We are not changing our official S.O. badge. We will add two options for our deps to purchase on their own and wear during Oct. & Nov. to help raise awareness for Breast & Prostate Cancer. Funds will go to @CopsFightCancer pic.twitter.com/ARvfDQsfxo
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 10, 2020
Deputies can purchase the new badges to wear on duty. All funds raised will go to Cops Fight Cancer, a nonprofit organization that financially and emotionally supports cancer patients.
The Sheriff’s Office is not changing the actual design of the badge.
