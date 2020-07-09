DENVER (CBS4)– There’s plenty to do around town this weekend! Here are some fun activities you and your whole family can enjoy virtually or in person.
Yoga on the Rocks is back for in-person fitness classes! Head to Red Rocks Friday through Sunday for a practice full of socially distant yoga poses. Tickets are $17 per person. Don’t forget your yoga mat and some water! Yoga on the Rocks takes place every weekend through August.
https://www.redrocksonline.com/events/?view=calendar
Shop local vendors during “People + Produce” at Belleview Station. This weekly farmers market is a place where the community can help support local farmers and bakers. The market also offers curbside pick-up for those who do not feel comfortable attending. “People + Produce” takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/286146242558620/
Uncover the connections between people and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The “Plant Detectives Family Exploration” is a self-guided tour that is fun for the whole family. Participants must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. The tour takes place on July 12 and 13.
https://www.botanicgardens.org/programs/plant-detectives-family-exploration