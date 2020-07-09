JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A temporary restraining order will remain in effect, limiting crowds at Bandimere Speedway to 175 people, the judge ruled Thursday. Judge Tamara Russell will rule on Jefferson County’s request for a temporary injunction against the venue in two weeks.
County officials issued the following statement Thursday:
“To clarify a requirement in the order, gatherings in outdoor venues in excess of 175 people per designated activity are banned. This is better understood as a designated activity area. Venues can use the state’s Social Distancing Calculator to determine how many individuals, up to a maximum of 175 people, could be more safely socially distanced in various areas, such as in a grandstand, so long as various safeguards are followed.”
Last Saturday, there was an impressive July 4th fireworks display at Bandimere, along with races. But the county’s health director testified that a public order was violated by unmasked fans standing close together.
Instead of the 175 person maximum, there were more like 7,500.
John Bandimere and his attorney said Wednesday that the future of the longtime racetrack is at stake.
Randy Corporan, the attorney for the speedway told reporters, “Those numbers the county is talking about, 175 per activity, there’s no way it can survive.”
Corporan argued in court that there were signs directing patrons to be socially distant and sit in alternating rows at Bandimere on the 4th.
The county told the court it found health precautions taken on July 4th to be inadequate.
Corporan suggested that instead of a court order, they should sit down with the health department and work out a mutual agreement.
The county wants the speedway to be required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for each event it hosts.
If the county wants to claim a violation of a temporary restraining order over last weekend’s show that will require a separate hearing.
Restricting this venue to 175 people is political. Bandimere has room for 20,000 people. This is nothing short of attempting to force Bandimere to sell t\their property so wealthy people can build homes – despicable!