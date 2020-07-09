CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two months after the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, local, state, and federal investigators searched the Morphew property west of Salida once again. On Thursday, investigators said they can’t rule anyone out as a suspect.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Mayesville to go for a bike ride.

In May, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property. Officials with the sheriff’s office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case.

Family members say Barry Morphew was out of town, in Denver, when his wife disappeared. On May 17, he released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry Morphew. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

Investigators say more than 600 tips have been called into a designated tip line, and many searches have been performed throughout the county. The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation.