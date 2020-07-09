MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Streeter Fire burning in Moffat County has charred more than 1,600 acres. There is zero containment. The fire is burning on private and federal lands and growing closer to structures and farms.
Red Flag danger continues in western Colorado and it will get hotter this weekend.
The sheriff’s office says the fire burned power line poles and has threatened nearby structures and ranches. There are more than 150 firefighters working hard to protect those buildings, and several helicopters are involved in the firefight.
Firefighters first responded to the fire on Tuesday morning. It is burning in the southern part of the county along Highway 13 near the ColoWyo Mine. So far there’s no word on how it started.
