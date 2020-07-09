Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Starbucks will require customers to wear a facial covering while visiting any of its company-owned stores in the United States, starting July 15. Starbucks is the first national restaurant chain to require customers to wear masks.
“In our continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, beginning on July 15, we will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US,” Starbucks said in a statement.
Customers who are not wearing a facial covering have options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers.