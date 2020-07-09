CORONAVIRUS VACCINEUCHealth is recruiting 1,000 people in Colorado to test the Moderna vaccine
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Starbucks

DENVER (CBS4) – Starbucks will require customers to wear a facial covering while visiting any of its company-owned stores in the United States, starting July 15. Starbucks is the first national restaurant chain to require customers to wear masks.

(credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“In our continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, beginning on July 15, we will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US,” Starbucks said in a statement.

Customers who are not wearing a facial covering have options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers.

Comments

Leave a Reply