ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Bryson DeChambeau is the talk of the PGA Tour. On Sunday, the 26-year-old not only won for the 6th time in his career but he averaged more than 350 yards per drive setting a PGA tournament record.

Bryson celebrated his win by hoping on a plane and coming to Denver to work with his strength coach Greg Roskopf.

“There’s not many people who have the drive to do what he does to take himself to that next level,” said Roskopf.

DeChambeau’s been working with Greg at Muscle Activation Technique since turning pro 5 years ago. Recently their work together, coupled with a 40-pound weight gain, has Bryson driving the golf ball 20 yards farther.

“It’s a perfect marriage and it’s why he can do what he’s doing,” said Roskopf the founder of MAT. “There’s not going to be a lot of people who can put on the mass and the strength he has and maintain the flexibility. He’s going to overload his system and break it down, then we’re going to put it back together so that he can progress and get stronger. His flexibility is greater than it was when I met him when he was 190 pounds. But it’s because he’s stronger.”

Bryson is now overpowering golf courses and his fellow tour pros are taking notice. His new found power made one pro (Eddie Pepperell) question his future in the sport tweeting, “With every drive Bryson hits, I see my impending barista job coming closer.”

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas on Thursday posted on his Instagram, “I went from kind of being a little skeptical about it to realizing he was beating me every week and I should probably shut up and just start playing better.”

So it’s no surprise Greg is starting to field calls from other pro golfers. He’s spoken to 3 pros in the last couple of weeks.

“They are reaching out,” said Roskopf who has worked with the Utah Jazz and Denver Broncos. “These golfers as they age, have injuries and continue to breakdown, they have injuries and really start to decline in their performance levels. Due to that and due to Bryson talking about this process, I’m having trouble to controlling the demand right now.”

Other pros may have to get in line. Bryson wants to put on more weight and hit the ball even farther.

“He’s the perfect person for this program because he’s challenging every parameter,” exclaimed Roskopf. “As long as I’ve been in pro sports and working with athletes, I’ve never seen the type of changes in such a short time as I’ve seen in him.”

So while the sky appears to be the limit for DeChambeau, we know the groundbreaking work starts and continues right here in Colorado.