FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man found inside an exploded mobile home in Fort Collins died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner’s report states that Jeremy Parks, 45, took his own life.
Investigators believe that Parks intentionally set the explosion in the mobile home on East Harmony Road on Monday night.
Police were called to the mobile home park on reports that Parks was attacking a woman. Before officers arrived, the mobile home had exploded and was on fire.
The woman was injured but not from the explosion.