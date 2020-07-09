CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man found inside an exploded mobile home in Fort Collins died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner’s report states that Jeremy Parks, 45, took his own life.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe that Parks intentionally set the explosion in the mobile home on East Harmony Road on Monday night.

(credit: CBS)

Police were called to the mobile home park on reports that Parks was attacking a woman. Before officers arrived, the mobile home had exploded and was on fire.

The woman was injured but not from the explosion.

Comments

Leave a Reply