FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Concert venues in Colorado are slowly starting to reopen with restrictions on how many people can go to each show. But the Holiday Twin Drive-In movie theater in Fort Collins is doubling as a temporary virtual concert stage.
Country singer Blake Shelton’s show will be played there on July 25. Shelton will be performing with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.
Tickets go on sale July 14 at noon. It’s $115 per vehicle – with up to six people allowed per car.
The drive-in theater is hosting other virtual concerts as well, including Garth Brooks on June 27.
Tickets for that show go on sale June 19 at 10 a.m. MT. It’s $100 per car or truck (that includes as many people as there are legal seat belts). Click here to buy tickets.