DOUGALS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Douglas County is withdrawing from the Tri-County Health Department — and will opt out of the mandatory mask order the health department is planning issue.

Douglas County officials announced the decision Thursday evening.

“The Board of County Commissioners today directed the County Attorney to issue a formal statement to

[the Tri-County Health Department], activating the opt-out clause in the agency’s forthcoming mask mandate order, as well as written notice of intent to withdraw from TCDH,” officials tweeted.

“My fellow commissioners and I have directed staff to leave and develop a public health dept to meet the needs of our residents,” County Commissioner Lora Thomas tweeted.

The county commissioners released the following statement:

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners today directed the County Attorney to issue a formal statement to the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), activating the opt-out clause in the public health agency’s forthcoming mask mandate order, as well as written notice of intent to withdraw from TCDH. “Effective immediately, our Board directed staff to begin the work of creating a separate public health department that will appropriately meet the needs of Douglas County,” said Roger Partridge, County Commissioner and Board Chair. “Regarding the mask mandate opt-out, our remarkably favorable public health data, paired with the community’s current 75% mask-wearing voluntary compliance observed by TCHD, and based on Dr. Douglas’ recommendation that a mask mandate was not necessary for Douglas County, led us to this conclusion,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “We question the enforceability and efficacy of the mask mandate order, believing that trusting our citizens and business community to continue doing what they do, without a mandate, is the best approach,” said Commissioner Lora Thomas. On July 8, the Tri-County Health Department Board of Health voted in favor of issuing the mask mandate order for Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties. In addition to wearing a cloth face covering, and staying home when you are sick, the spread of COVID-19 can be reduced through physical distancing and frequent hand washing. Learn more about protecting yourself and others at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html

Dr. John M. Douglas, Jr., with the health department sent a letter to employees that said, in part:

“I am sorry to share the breaking news that after intermittent consideration of the idea of developing their own health department for the past several years, the Douglas County Commissioners formally decided this afternoon to pursue that option. After 50+ years of partnership, there is never a good time for such a decision, but its occurrence in the midst of the COVID pandemic is particularly challenging. “The process of withdrawing from a district health department requires a year, so this change will not be imminent and our expectation is that we will continue to provide service to Douglas County for the next 12 months. We are aware that this development will create questions for all of our staff and we will begin the process of determining what this transition will mean for TCHD and all who work here as soon as possible. Our goal will be to keep the well-being of our staff and the health of the residents of Douglas County first and foremost in mind as we manage this change.”

The Tri-County Health Department voted Wednesday to require wearing masks in public. The mandate hasn’t been officially issued yet and was intended to cover Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties — but any city or county can apply to opt out. Once issued, it will be in place for 90 days.

All Adams County Board members: Rosanna Reyes, Julie Mullica and Richard Delaney, voted in favor of passing the mandate. Paulette Joswick of Douglas County and Jan Brainard of Arapahoe County also voted for the Tri-County Mask mandate.

Kaia Gallagher and Thomas Fawell of Arapahoe County voted against the mandate, along with Marsha Jaroch and Zachary Nannestad of Douglas County.

