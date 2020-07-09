AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – UCHealth and the CU School of Medicine are looking to recruit 1,000 people in Colorado for a study testing a promising COVID-19 vaccine. Participants will be monitored for at least a year to determine the vaccine’s safety and whether they contract COVID-19.
Unlike traditional vaccines, which expose someone to a small amount of virus, the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine focuses on the genetic code of the coronavirus and its spike protein. The vaccine’s purpose would be to induce an antibody response against the protein that would prevent the virus from infecting cells. It is intended stimulate the body’s immune system without exposing someone to the actual virus.
“If it works, the Moderna vaccine could be a real game-changer for the pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Campbell, an infectious disease physician at the CU School of Medicine and University of Colorado Hospital.
People throughout Colorado are invited to participate, but they will have to travel to University of Colorado Hospital on CU Anschutz Medical Campus.
Potential participants will be contacted through UCHealth’s My Health Connection patient portal and invited to participate if they meet the criteria for the trial.