DENVER (CBS4) – The weather pattern seems to be stuck right now with more hot and dry conditions in store for at least the next 5 to 10 days. We may see a few scattered showers or storms try to develop this afternoon but for most places it is just too dry for them to survive except on the eastern plains.
There is a risk for a few severe storms today in northeast Colorado. The main threats would be hail and damaging wind, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We saw a few weak and short-lived landspout tornadoes near Julesburg and Sedgwick late yesterday.
Denver and the Front Range Urban Corridor is under an Ozone Alert until 4pm today. If you have a compromised respiratory system you will want to limit your time outside. You can do things to help keep our air clean such as carpooling and refueling your vehicle either early in the morning or anytime after 6 pm.