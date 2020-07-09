BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Breckenridge will now require people to wear face masks at all times — in a zone from the gondola to the Main Street Station. There is a $50 fine for those who do not comply, but officials say they won’t be handing out tickets unless somebody is very belligerent. The Breckenridge City Council made the decision to toughen restrictions because a lot of people are crowding onto Main Street as tourism picks up this summer.
Shops and businesses have expanded onto the street. There were concerns about people not wearing masks or social distancing.
“Honestly, I’m on Main Street every day for long stretches of time, there’s people walking around, I didn’t see one mask except the one I was wearing,” said Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula.
The Breckenridge City Council agreed on the new mandate in a special session for Thursday morning.