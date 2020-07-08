CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The YMCA Fire burning on Bureau of Land Management lands southwest of Canon City was burning unchecked on Wednesday night. The fire had burned more than 100 acres.
The #YMCAFireCO is burning on BLM lands west of Canyon City, south of the Royal Gorge. The BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page will be the official source of information for this fire. https://t.co/WsLQj0Pjtg pic.twitter.com/MWM1oINEWM
— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 8, 2020
The YMCA Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands in the Grand Canyon Hills area, approximately 4 miles southwest of Canon City. No structures are threatened.
Multiple agencies are on scene with both air and ground crews, including air tankers and helicopters assisting ground crews. Additional resources have been ordered including a hotshot crew and a Type 2 attack hand crew.
It was zero percent contained on Wednesday. What caused the fire is being investigated.
