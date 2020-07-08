Comments
– All fires must be under control and in permanent, park furnished facilities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deer Creek Canyon Park in Jefferson County is closed because of a new wildfire. Firefighters on Wednesday at midday were on scene of what’s being called the Twin Elk Fire.
One small wooden outbuilding burned in the fire but the Intercanyon Fire Protection District says crews have a the fire 100% contained and no other structures are threatened.
Jefferson County is currently under a stage 1 fire restriction, which Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes as follows:
– Charcoal barbeque grills and personal fire rings are not allowed.