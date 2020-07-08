(CBS4) — Red Flag danger continues in western Colorado and it will get hotter this weekend. That’s not good news for firefighters who are battling the Streeter Fire burning on private and federal lands in Moffat County.
The fire has grown to more than 1,100 acres and there’s no containment so far, although officials said they are optimistic they will gain some measure of containment soon as fire lines are dug.
The sheriff’s office says the fire burned power line poles and has threatened nearby structures and ranches. There are more than 100 firefighters working hard to protect those buildings, and several helicopters are involved in the firefight.
Firefighters first responded to the fire on Tuesday morning. It is burning in the southern part of the county along Highway 13 near the ColoWyo Mine. So far there’s no word on how it started.
