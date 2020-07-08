Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Our hot weather and dry conditions are creating extreme fire danger for much of Colorado. Many areas have implemented open burning bans like Arapahoe, Jefferson and Douglas counties.
Those restrictions include some popular spots for recreating. No wood burning is allowed at Cherry Creek State Park, but gas and charcoal grills are permitted.
RELATED: Colorado Heat Burst Pushes Overnight Temp To Near 90 Degrees On Northeast Plains
Some fires are permitted on the Jefferson County side of Chatfield State Park. On the Douglas County side, east of the South Platte River, no wood or charcoal fires are allowed at all.