DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret. Matt Kemp loves to hit against the Colorado Rockies and he loves to hit at Coors Field.

“I see the ball really good here,” said Kemp. “I like the background, the batter’s eye with the trees, it’s just one of those ballparks that I can get locked in at.”

The numbers support Kemp’s claims: In 178 games vs. the Rockies, Kemp has a .314 batting average, 46 home runs, 154 RBI and a .611 slugging percentage. All those numbers are the highest he has against any other team in his career.

“If I was struggling at any time and I knew we were coming to Colorado, I thought this was a place that I could really get locked in,” said Kemp.

At 35 years old, there is some question as to how much Kemp has left. Last year he played in only 20 games before being released by the Cincinnati Reds after hitting only .200. Kemp says a fractured rib plagued his 2019 season and even at his elevated age, he feels 35 years young.

“In 2018 I was an all-star, in 19 I got hurt,” Kemp explained. “I still have a lot to give. Right now I feel like I can still hit with the best of them and do what I have to do to help this team win. This is my chance to prove I can still play some baseball.”

Kemp spent part of the off season working out with Nolan Arenado. Kemp says he’s always admired Nolan and the entire Rockies organization and he sees no reason why the guys on 20th and Blake can’t compete against the best teams in baseball.

“They (Colorado) have all the pieces here to compete with any team in baseball on the offensive side and defensive side,” exclaimed Kemp. “There’s a lot of weapons over here that can do some damage and they all complement each other. Just getting that whole thing working together and moving as one is going make this team even greater and they’re motivated to do that.”