JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Public Schools has announced their final plans for the 2020-2021 school year when classes resume next month. The school district is offering 100% in-person learning for all grade levels, Pre-K through 12 beginning the week of Aug. 24.
The start date is delayed by one week to give staff time to prepare to teach in a safe environment.
The in-person option for attending school in person, five days a week, Monday-Friday will be offered to families along with a remote or online learning option.
Additional Information from Jeffco Public Schools:
While schools will provide in-person learning five days a week, mandatory safety, health, and hygiene protocols aligned with guidance from public health will be followed and contribute to a different school experience. As staff and students return to the classroom, important safety protocols will be in place to limit exposure and transmission of COVID-19. Among them:
- 6′ social distancing will be practiced to the fullest level possible
- Staff and student face coverings are required when social distancing cannot be maintained with consideration for exceptions, if necessary, for the health and wellness of certain students or staff
- Symptom screening
- Student grouping limitations wherever possible
- Regular hand washing
- Shared items and school materials will be reduced
- Increased building ventilation and fresh air mixture to the greatest extent possible
- Use of common spaces – cafeteria, gymnasium, auditoriums – is prohibited for large and mixed-group use
- Enhanced cleaning and decontamination of buildings and buses
If a virus outbreak requires the closure of the district, individual schools, or affects specific groups of students, we will be ready to serve students in a remote environment as outlined in our Remote Learning Plan.
For the health and wellness of our staff, we will consider appropriate and timely mitigating measures, that may include changes to worksite setup or worksite location. More information about this process will be provided to staff in July.