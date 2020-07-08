CBSN DenverWatch Now
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 reopened in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday afternoon after both directions were closed due to a fire. I-70 reopened just after 4 p.m.

The fire was extinguished and traffic returned to normal.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, authorities closed I-70 at mile marker 122 to clear the way for emergency vehicles and fire crews.

