GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 reopened in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday afternoon after both directions were closed due to a fire. I-70 reopened just after 4 p.m.
⚠️UPDATE 4:05PM: I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now OPEN. We appreciate your patience as we worked with Gypsum Fire Protection District to put the fire out and safety get traffic moving again. All conditions and updates at https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. #GlenwoodCanyon2020 #GlenwoodSprings
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 8, 2020
The fire was extinguished and traffic returned to normal.
Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, authorities closed I-70 at mile marker 122 to clear the way for emergency vehicles and fire crews.
