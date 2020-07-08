DENVER (CBS4) – If you love looking at things in the sky then you’ll want to get up early over the next few days to try and see comet NEOWISE. Colorado’s dry weather is making it easy to spot this week, especially along and west of the Continental Divide where the dew point temperatures have been in the single digits and teens, indicating extremely dry, cloud-free air.
The picture below was taken at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction. NEOWISE is visible with the naked eye but it will not appear as big as it does in the picture below unless you have binoculars or a telescope.
To see the comet look in the northeast sky about an hour before sunrise. The comet will be highest around July 11. After that it will gradually approach the horizon each day. As we move into the middle of July comet NEOWISE will become visible just after sunset if you look low in the northwest horizon.
Here’s a link to a great article from Earthsky.org with more information, including great charts.