EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The body of a child that was found on Friday in the Eagle River has been identified as 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro.
Sebastian was reported missing on June 5 from the Eagle Villas apartments in Eagle. Hundreds of community volunteers joined representatives from every local emergency response agency in the search for him.
His body was recovered just east of Dotsero. Dotsero is about 14 miles from Eagle.
The Eagle County Coroner’s Office says the cause of death is consistent with drowning and the manner is accidental.
A GoFundMe page for Sebastian’s family had raised more $10,000 as of Monday, July 6.