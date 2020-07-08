JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– After a full day in court on Wednesday, there is no decision yet on Jefferson County’s request for a temporary injunction against Bandimere Speedway. A second day of testimony is scheduled for Thursday.

The county wants the speedway to be required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for each event it hosts.

John Bandimere and his attorney put the proceedings in stark terms saying the very future of the longtime racetrack was at stake. Supporters and detractors were outside the courthouse, some holding signs.

Lisa Hewel, a driver, told CBS4, “Bandimere chose to stand up and fight and they are fighting for us as racers, fighting for our fans.”

She was among more than two dozen people who sat outside the courthouse in scorching heat with signs backing the speedway.

A few yards away Andre Barabaa displayed very different signs and claimed the speedway was ignoring rules that everyone else must follow.

“I’m here because the Bandimeres have a cavalier attitude,” he said.

Last Saturday, there was an impressive July 4th fireworks display along with races. But the county’s health director testified that a public order was violated by unmasked fans standing close together.

Instead of the 175 person maximum, there were more like 7,500.

Randy Corporan, the attorney for the speedway told reporters, “Those numbers the county is talking about, 175 per activity, there’s no way it can survive.”

He argued in court that there were signs directing patrons to be socially distant and sit in alternating rows. He suggested that instead of a court order, they should sit down with the health department and work out a mutual agreement. The county told the court it found health precautions taken on July 4th to be inadequate.

Speedway owner John Bandimere Junior told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger he is putting his faith where he always does, “You know i put my trust in the Lord he is in control.”

In this case is it is Judge Tamara Russell who will rule on the injunction request. If the county attorney wants to push ahead with a contempt citation. claiming violation of a temporary restraining order, over last weekend’s show that will require a separate hearing.