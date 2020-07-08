Graffiti Was Spray Painted On Rocks And Sidewalks On Yampa River Core TrailSomeone has been spray painting red hearts all over rocks and sidewalks in Steamboat Springs -- at the base of the ski area, the grocery stores, along the Yampa River Core Trail, and even at the police station.

2 hours ago

The Heat Goes On As Does The Fire DangerMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

3 hours ago

Streeter Fire In Moffat County Is Now Over 1,000 Acres And There Is No ContainmentOver 150 firefighters are working to contain the Streeter fire in Moffat county.

4 hours ago

Tri County Health Department Has Voted To Mandate Masks In Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas CountiesTri County Health Department has voted to mandate wearing masks while in public.

4 hours ago

Bandimere Speedway Is In Jefferson County Court Right Now Over The 4th Of July Event They HostedBandimere Speedway is currently in court over their decision to host a 4th of July event.

4 hours ago

Widespread Testing Is Happening At The Buena Vista Prison After An Inmate And Staff Member Tested Positive For CoronavirusInmates at the Buena Vista prison are being kept in quarantine to help stop the spread of coronavirus after an inmate and staff member tested positive.

4 hours ago