Comments
(CBS4) – A 19-year-old man who died over the holiday weekend when he dove into St. Mary’s Lake and didn’t resurface has been identified. Victor Farmer was underwater for more than two hours before a dive team was able to pull out his body.
He was declared dead after being airlifted to a hospital in the Denver metro area.
Farmer, who is from Centennial, was visiting the St. Mary’s area in Clear Creek County with friends on Saturday afternoon when the incident occurred.
Officials from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s office said the water in the lake is cold and some boulders are present in the water.
So far it’s not clear exactly what caused Farmer’s death.
Other outlets don’t seem to understand the distinction between “dove” and “jumped” — it’s likely that Victor Farmer did not know how deep the water is in the area in which he dove and struck a rock; he could have fatally injured himself directly doing that, but being knocked unconscious in the process would have resulted in him drowning. Colorado needs to get a clue about water safety and learn to swim! Never dive unless you’re absolutely sure that the water is deep enough.