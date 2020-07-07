MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple agencies are battling a nearly 2,000 acre wildfire north of Meeker. The Streeter Fire was first reported around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire was 0% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office said the fire burned multiple powerline poles and has threatened structures at nearby ranches.
Officials said high winds and Red Flag conditions continue to hamper containment efforts. Authorities have evacuated the Colowyo Coal mine and reduced lanes on Colorado Highway 13 south of Axial.
The Craig, Alpine and Roosevelt hotshot crews are responding to the fire along with the Bureau of Land Management
Several large air tankers and helicopters are supporting firefighting efforts. The Bureau of Land Management, Craig Fire and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office are working to put out the fire and the Craig, Alpine and Roosevelt hotshot crews have been mobilized.
The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office plans to release updates about the Streeter Fire on their Facebook page.