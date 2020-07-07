DENVER (CBS4) – After a video taken in a Denver neighborhood was posted online and gained national attention, the community came to Cranmer Park to march against hate and racism. A movement for racial justice that began around the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, sent shock waves into one of Denver’s most affluent neighborhoods on Tuesday.

“I hope everybody can see they have support coming from all directions of the city,” said Evan Semon who attended the march.

It was a quickly organized event after video of a Black man being yelled at by a white woman was posted on Reddit on Monday. It’s believed the woman was yelling at the man for taking a picture of her house from the road, which is legal. There’s not much context of what lead up to the verbal altercation that was captured on video, but it was enough to bring out families, neighbors and photographers.

“As a photographer myself, we can take pictures from the sidewalk, public spaces, from the road, we’re not intruding. If it’s interesting, it’s the right of a photographer. Anyone who wants to can take pictures with your phones,” Semon said.

A march left Cramner Park at 7 p.m. and marched through the neighborhood, past the house in question. Marchers had “Black Lives Matter” signs and others that denounced racism. The organizer said the event wasn’t meant to antagonize the homeowner, but instead show support for the man in the video.

“For her to assume that the gentleman had malice intent and especially because it seemed the color of his skin and what’s going on in today. It was uncalled for,” Semon said.