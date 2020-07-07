WEATHER ALERTFire danger remains high across Colorado. Red Flag Warnings until 8 p.m. for many areas
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – As facilities reopen in Fort Collins, 128 city employees have returned to work. The employees are among 636 part-time, hourly employees who were furloughed on May 1.

(credit: CBS)

Fort Collins spokesperson Amanda King confirms 508 city employees remain on furlough. Those workers represent about 19% of the 2,636 workers employed by the city.

King said the city hopes to recall additional furloughed workers as facilities and programs reopen. For the latest COVID-19 updates in Fort Collins, visit the city website.

Audra Streetman

Comments

Leave a Reply