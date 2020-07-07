The City Of Fort Collins Has Called Back 128 Employees That Had Been Furloughed Due To CoronavirusThe City of Fort Collins is recalling 128 employees after furloughing 24% of its workforce during the height of coronavirus.

39 minutes ago

Heat Streak Continues With High Fire DangerWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

40 minutes ago

A Bear That Was Rescued From The East Canyon Fire Is Making A Good Recovery And Should Be Released Back Into The Wild SoonA bear that burned its paws in the East Canyon Fire is still recovering but is expected to be released back into the wild in the coming weeks.

43 minutes ago

Coffintop Mountian Fire In Boulder County Believed To Have Been Started By LightningA fire on Coffintop Mountain is being investigated but believed to have been started by lightning.

49 minutes ago

A Fire New The Aurora Municipal Center Was Put Out Before It Reached Homes In The AreaA brush fire that broke out in Aurora was able to be put out before it reached homes in the area.

52 minutes ago

A Fire Northwest Of Meeker Has Already Burned Over 1,000 AcresA fire that started near Meeker has already burned over 1,000 acres, air tankers are being used to help put out that fire.

54 minutes ago