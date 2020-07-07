FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A neighborhood was evacuated after the suspect in an assault case intentionally blew up a mobile home in southern Fort Collins. The explosion happened Monday night.
Fort Collins police officers responded to a call of an assault in progress near 2500 E. Harmony, a community of mobile homes. The caller reported a woman was accusing a man of attacking her and attempting to kill her.
However, before officers arrived on scene, the mobile home, which the suspect fled to, went up in flames.
“The mobile home had exploded,” said Fort Collins Police Officer Brandon Barnes.
As Poudre Fire Authority worked to extinguish the blaze and protect nearby property, police officers evacuated the community. The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad was called in to evaluate the scene for further explosives.
Eventually, the home was cleared of further explosive potential and officers were able to search for the suspect.
“There was a deceased male that was located inside the residence there who we believe to be the male suspect,” Barnes said.
Police say the woman who was allegedly attacked was treated for wounds. Barnes also wouldn’t comment on the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim.
“Our investigators are still investigating what exactly the dynamic of that relationship between the two of them is,” Barnes said.
No other homes were damaged by the explosion, according to police, and residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes.