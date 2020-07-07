Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are searching for a man who robbed 3 different banks. They call him the Double Dipper Bandit.
His last heist was at Key Bank on South Tower Road. He also robbed a Chase Bank there last month and another Chase Bank location on South Parker Road in December and February.
He was described as being White, 30 to 40 years old and about 6 feet tall. In the recent robberies he was wearing a face mask, just like the majority of other customers at the bank.