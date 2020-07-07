DENVER (CBS4) – With record heat in the forecast, officials from Denver Public Health & Environment’s Denver Animal Protection department are reminding drivers to never leave their pets alone in vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can reach 120 degrees in minutes, even if windows are open. Dogs can suffer heatstroke, organ failure and even death.
In the first half of 2020, Denver Animal Protection received approximately 150 emergency calls about dogs being left inside hot cars.
Colorado offers legal immunity for those who break into a locked vehicle to rescue an animal or at-risk person.
If you are concerned about a pet that you spot who is locked in a hot car in the Denver metro area, you are urged to call 311.
Violators can be ticketed for animal cruelty and could also get a fine and possibly face jail time.