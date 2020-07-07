DENVER (CBS4) – Monday tied for the hottest day so far this year in Denver with a high of 97 degrees. Tuesday should be even hotter with highs reaching at least 98 degrees but staying below the record of 102.

Regardless, it will be far above normal for early July and the intense heat will contribute to high fire danger.

The normal high temperature in Denver on July 7 is 89 degrees. Plus the city has not quite reached what is usually the hottest period of the year from July 12 to August 1. During this time the normal high temperature in Denver is 90 degrees which is as hot as it ever gets.

Elsewhere around the state temperatures will be even hotter in some areas like La Junta and Sterling where triple digits seem very likely. Meanwhile the mountains will be warm but relatively comfortable with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The heat is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure that is moving toward the Four Corners region. By Friday it will be positioned in such a way that Denver could hit 100 degrees for the first time this year thanks to southwesterly winds transporting extremely warm air into Colorado from Arizona.

The combination of the heat, very dry conditions, and the southerly breeze will keep the fire danger elevated for the remainder of the week. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of the state on Tuesday and additional warnings are anticipated for Wednesday. If a fire were to start, it could spread very quickly with these conditions.

The next day Denver has any chance of staying below 90 degrees is still two weeks away. The long range weather models are suggesting a cold front on July 21 could be just strong enough to drop temperatures in the 80s. However, if the front isn’t as strong as advertised, the streak of 90 degree heat could continue much longer and possibly approach the record of 24 days set in 2008 and 2012.

Either way, there is no relief rom the heat coming any time soon.