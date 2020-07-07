Comments
DENVER (CBS4)- We are on day six of temperatures above 90 degrees here in Denver. This doesn’t look to end any time in the near future, we could still have about two more weeks of 90 degree or above temperatures.
While we stay hot and dry, fire danger stays extremely high as well. Red Flag Warnings will cover almost all of the central mountains and all of western Colorado on Wednesday. We expect very strong wind, low humidity, high heat, and a lot of dry vegetation. Please be extra careful as one spark can do a lot of damage right now.
Friday could be our first 100 degree day of the year. And we may hit that again on Sunday.
Stay hydrated and find shady spots to take breaks.