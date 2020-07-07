Denver Weather: Heat Streak Continues With High Fire DangerThis doesn't look to end any time in the near future, we could still have about two more weeks of 90 degree or above temperatures.

Denver Officials Respond To 150 Emergency Calls About Dogs In Hot Cars In First Half Of 2020With record heat in the forecast, officials from Denver Animal Protection are reminding drivers to never leave their pets alone in vehicles.

Victor Farmer Identified As Young Man Who Died At St. Mary's Lake On July 4thA 19-year-old Centennial man who died over the holiday weekend when he dove into St. Mary's Lake in Clear Creek County has been identified.

Denver Weather: Hottest Day So Far This Year, Temperatures Approaching 100!Monday tied for the hottest day so far this year in Denver with a high of 97 degrees. Tuesday should be even hotter with highs reaching at least 98 degrees but staying below the record of 102.