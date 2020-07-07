Comments
DNEVER (CBS4) — During the coronavirus pandemic, the more distance the better — and now businesses are evolving to help limit person-to-person contact during transactions. In some cases, customers can pull up a menu, order, and pay — all from their smartphones.
Centennial-based SpeedPro is helping businesses explain the touchless technology with new signage.
“Thing we do is the great, big graphics, which gives us a chance to engage clients really, really easily. But once they see it then, they can move on. This is opportunity to get businesses really engaged with their clientele as well,” said Larry Oberly with SpeedPro.
Their signs are already in place at Denver favorites like Cherry Cricket and Wynkoop Brewery.