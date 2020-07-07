Comments
DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets have promoted 44-year-old Calvin Booth to general manager. Booth’s promotion from assistant general manager comes three months after former Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls’ top decision-maker.
Booth joined the Nuggets in 2017 after four years in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office.
Booth also spent one season as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans following a 10-year playing career in which he played for seven teams.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)