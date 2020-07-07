WEATHER ALERTFire danger remains high across Colorado. Red Flag Warnings until 8 p.m. for many areas
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are searching for a man who robbed 3 different banks. They call him the Double Dipper Bandit.

(credit: Aurora Police)

His last heist was at Key Bank on South Tower Road. He also robbed a Chase Bank there last month and another Chase Bank location on South Parker Road in December and February.

(credit: Aurora Police)

(credit: Aurora Police)

He was described as being White, 30 to 40 years old and about 6 feet tall. In the recent robberies he was wearing a face mask, just like the majority of other customers at the bank.

  1. DJ says:
    July 7, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    The Tennessee hat; are you sure that’s not Peyton Manning? :-).

