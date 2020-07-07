MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to follow up on the court order for Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The Jefferson County Health Department said the speedway violated an agreement to limit attendance and promote coronavirus pandemic guidelines on July 4.

The county is considering legal action.

While leaders with the Jefferson County Health Department believe the business and its staff tried to meet the requirements based on COVID-19 concerns, they did not see the required social distancing by the evening of the race event and fireworks show on July 4. Health officials asked that groups be limited to 175 at certain locations throughout the property, they were comfortable with thousands entering the Speedway as long as they were spread out all over the site.

There were signs posted on the speedway property and the business blocked every other row to help with social distancing. Some fans who attended the event told CBS4 they saw hand sanitizer handed out and masks to spectators. But a few of those same fans admitted that it got crowded by the end of the night and it became difficult to keep your distance. They also said that a fraction of those attending chose to wear masks, even if staff did at the event.