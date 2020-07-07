Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man and woman were shot near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street overnight.
The woman died on the scene and the man died at the hospital.
That’s the same intersection where a man was shot and killed over the weekend. Police have not said if they are related.
A man was also grazed with a bullet near a 7-Eleven. That shooting happened overnight at East Mississippi Avenue and Dearborn Street.
The man who was grazed reportedly didn’t want to cooperate with police.
There’s no word so far on any suspects in either shooting.