DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 173 patients currently hospitalized. That’s eight more hospitalizations than Monday — but the number of hospitalizations is still drastically lower than what we saw in mid-April.
There have been 34,664 cases in Colorado, according to the latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Gov. Jared Polis extended Colorado’s coronavirus disaster declaration on Monday, for the fifth time since March 10. The executive order opens the state to more relief funds from the federal government. The latest disaster declaration lasts for 30 days.
